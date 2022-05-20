Home  >  News

Don't forget your identities

President Duterte shows his Postal ID with Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio (left) and Senator Christopher Lawrence Go (right) during the launching of the Philippine Postal Corp.'s (PhilPost) Digital Innovation and Modernization at the Central Post Office Building in Manila on Friday. Duterte has issued Executive Order No. 162, which provides that the national ID be considered as sufficient proof of identity and age in all government and private transactions.

