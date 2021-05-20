Home  >  News

Makati taps tricycles for COVID-19 vaccination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 08:27 PM

A Makati resident fills out forms before being inoculated against COVID-19 with Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine at the drive-thru vaccine site in Circuit Makati on Thursday. Tricycles have been tapped by the local government to transport those scheduled for vaccination as the country aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos by year's end to achieve herd immunity. 

