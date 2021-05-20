Home > News MULTIMEDIA Makati taps tricycles for COVID-19 vaccination ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2021 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Makati resident fills out forms before being inoculated against COVID-19 with Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine at the drive-thru vaccine site in Circuit Makati on Thursday. Tricycles have been tapped by the local government to transport those scheduled for vaccination as the country aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos by year's end to achieve herd immunity. Senators frown at DOH plan to practice 'brand agnostic' COVID-19 vaccination DOH: Filipinos will still be informed of COVID-19 vaccine brands on site Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac CoronaVac tricycle Makati Circuit Makati multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/05/20/21/nursing-graduates-sa-gobyerno-hinimok-mag-duty-muna-sa-ospital/life/05/20/21/ganiel-khrishnan-emmanuel-vera-make-cut-as-top-45-candidates-of-miss-world-ph/business/05/20/21/ilang-maliliit-na-negosyante-hirap-pa-ring-kumita/video/news/05/20/21/panoorin-paano-makatutulong-sa-mga-nahihirapan-sa-modular-learning/news/05/20/21/tingnan-kakaibang-mango-bravo