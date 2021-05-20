Queuing for aid

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 06:25 PM

Residents of Brgy. San Miguel in Pasig City staying temporarily at the San Miguel Elementary School after a fire hit their community on May 19, fall in line to receive aid from local officials on Thursday. Reports say some 166 families were affected by the blaze that reached the second alarm. 

