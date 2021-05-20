Home > News MULTIMEDIA Queuing for aid Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2021 06:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of Brgy. San Miguel in Pasig City staying temporarily at the San Miguel Elementary School after a fire hit their community on May 19, fall in line to receive aid from local officials on Thursday. Reports say some 166 families were affected by the blaze that reached the second alarm. Sunog sumiklab sa residential area sa Pasig City Read More: fire fire aftermath Brgy. San Miguel fire Pasig San Miguel Elementary School multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/05/20/21/discount-raffle-draw-pakulo-para-mahikayat-pagbabakuna/entertainment/05/20/21/frankie-pangilinan-who-has-asthma-gets-covid-19-vaccine-shot/news/05/20/21/paparating-na-pfizer-vaccines-mula-covax-dapat-ilaan-sa-mahihirap/video/news/05/20/21/doh-iba-pang-rehiyon-dapat-ding-tutukan-dahil-sa-covid-19-positivity-rate/entertainment/05/20/21/ex-pbb-housemate-andi-abaya-nais-magkaroon-ng-sariling-teleserye-pelikula