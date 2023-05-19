'Japan, be a clean energy hero'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Japan urged to become a clean energy hero Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2023 03:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate activists from the Power for People Coalition hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Friday, calling on Japan to go fossil fuel-free. As the Group of Seven (G7) Summit begins in Hiroshima, Japan, energy advocacy groups challenged the host country to stop blocking the energy transition of climate vulnerable countries like the Philippines by allegedly perpetuating fossil fuel dependence. Climate activists urge Japan to take leadership, end financing of fossil fuel Read More: Power for People Coalition climate activists G7 Hiroshima Summit climate change clean energy /entertainment/05/19/23/kapamilya-leading-men-train-for-star-magic-all-star-games/news/05/19/23/doh-ritm-to-resume-covid-19-testing/news/05/19/23/dfa-ph-canada-eye-stronger-ties-to-focus-on-trade-education-defense/entertainment/05/19/23/regine-in-tears-over-ogies-mothers-day-surprise/entertainment/05/19/23/bryan-santos-wife-marlann-flores-expecting-baby-girl