'Japan, be a clean energy hero'

Japan urged to become a clean energy hero

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Climate activists from the Power for People Coalition hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Friday, calling on Japan to go fossil fuel-free. As the Group of Seven (G7) Summit begins in Hiroshima, Japan, energy advocacy groups challenged the host country to stop blocking the energy transition of climate vulnerable countries like the Philippines by allegedly perpetuating fossil fuel dependence.