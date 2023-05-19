Home  >  News

Japan urged to become a clean energy hero

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2023 03:39 PM

'Japan, be a clean energy hero'

Climate activists from the Power for People Coalition hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Friday, calling on Japan to go fossil fuel-free. As the Group of Seven (G7) Summit begins in Hiroshima, Japan, energy advocacy groups challenged the host country to stop blocking the energy transition of climate vulnerable countries like the Philippines by allegedly perpetuating fossil fuel dependence. 

 

