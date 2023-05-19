Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA cleans up Estero De Magdalena Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2023 12:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Metro Manila Development Authority personnel conduct a clearing operation along Estero de Magdalena near Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday, a day after a big balete tree (ficus tree) fell on houses made of light materials. Two people were reported killed during the incident. Ilang residente sa Recto nangangamba na hindi makabalik sa mga bahay Read More: Estero De Magdalena clearing operation Recto Avenue MMDA /entertainment/05/19/23/andrea-brillantes-kyle-echarri-to-reunite-in-senior-high/business/05/19/23/ph-firm-in-ngcp-say-operator-had-good-performance/news/05/19/23/9-chinese-ships-spotted-near-pag-asa-island-during-jinggoy-afp-chief-visit/entertainment/05/19/23/watch-sb19-releases-new-single-gento/news/05/19/23/ph-navy-unveils-first-ever-anti-air-warfare-capabilities