Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA cleans up Estero De Magdalena

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2023 12:28 PM

Clearing operation along Estero De Magdalena

Metro Manila Development Authority personnel conduct a clearing operation along Estero de Magdalena near Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday, a day after a big balete tree (ficus tree) fell on houses made of light materials. Two people were reported killed during the incident. 

Read More:  Estero De Magdalena   clearing operation   Recto Avenue   MMDA  