As the day ends

BRP Davao Del Sur winds down after duty

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Crew members of the BRP Davao Del Sur conclude their day as the ship served as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s viewing ship during the Philippine Navy’s unveiling of its first anti-air warfare equipment on Friday.

The Philippine Navy on the same day demonstrated its recently acquired surface-to-air missile system that fires 90mm high-explosive warheads, with each missile costing around P30 million.