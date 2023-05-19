As the day ends

Home > News MULTIMEDIA BRP Davao Del Sur winds down after duty Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2023 08:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Crew members of the BRP Davao Del Sur conclude their day as the ship served as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s viewing ship during the Philippine Navy’s unveiling of its first anti-air warfare equipment on Friday. The Philippine Navy on the same day demonstrated its recently acquired surface-to-air missile system that fires 90mm high-explosive warheads, with each missile costing around P30 million. PH Navy unveils anti-air warfare capabilities with Marcos Jr. in attendance Read More: BRP Davao Del Sur Philippine Navy West Philippine Sea surface-to-air missile anti-air warfare equipment /video/news/05/19/23/pinakamainit-na-klima-posibleng-maranasan-sa-susunod-na-5-taon/video/news/05/19/23/suspek-sa-bomb-threat-sa-social-media-ng-npc-arestado/video/news/05/19/23/vp-duterte-kumalas-na-sa-lakascmd/video/news/05/19/23/sen-estrada-afp-chief-centino-dinalaw-ang-pag-asa-island/entertainment/05/19/23/andy-rourke-the-smiths-charming-man-dies-aged-59