Creak cleaning as rainy season arrives

Preventive maintenance for rainy season

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Barangay officials conduct their daily cleaning operations along a creek in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA has declared the start of the rainy season in the country after experiencing the presence of a frontal system and severe thunderstorms that brought scattered rain showers over the past few days.