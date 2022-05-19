Home  >  News

Preventive maintenance for rainy season

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2022 07:15 PM

Creak cleaning as rainy season arrives

Barangay officials conduct their daily cleaning operations along a creek in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA has declared the start of the rainy season in the country after experiencing the presence of a frontal system and severe thunderstorms that brought scattered rain showers over the past few days. 

