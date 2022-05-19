Creak cleaning as rainy season arrives

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preventive maintenance for rainy season George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2022 07:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay officials conduct their daily cleaning operations along a creek in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA has declared the start of the rainy season in the country after experiencing the presence of a frontal system and severe thunderstorms that brought scattered rain showers over the past few days. PAGASA declares onset of rainy season Read More: rainy season PAGASA creak cleaning Manila weather PH weather /sports/05/19/22/sea-games-ph-earns-bronze-in-tennis-mixed-doubles/video/news/05/19/22/mga-mahihirap-umaasang-makaahon-sa-tulong-ng-mga-bagong-lider/sports/05/19/22/usts-laure-atones-for-errors-with-career-best-effort/entertainment/05/19/22/pbb-brenda-michael-ver-nagkainitan-sa-weekly-task/video/entertainment/05/19/22/red-velvet-balik-pilipinas-sa-hulyo