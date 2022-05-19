2nd booster shot for seniors and health workers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 2nd booster shots for seniors and health workers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2022 02:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senior Marikina City residents receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Thursday. Health workers and senior citizens were recently allowed by the Department of Health to get a second booster amid the new variants of COVID-19, given they have received the first booster at least 4 months prior. Read More: COVID19 vaccine COVID19 vaccine 2nd booster shot Marikina senior citizen /business/05/19/22/bsp-hikes-interest-rate-to-225-percent-as-inflation-accelerates/sports/05/19/22/gymnast-finnegan-makes-mom-proud-with-sea-games-feat/news/05/19/22/health-workers-seniors-nagsimula-nang-makakuha-ng-ika-2-booster/entertainment/05/19/22/darna-star-jane-de-leon-is-the-new-sant-ambassador/sports/05/19/22/chinese-chess-checks-in-with-hushed-sea-games-debut