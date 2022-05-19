Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 2nd booster shots for seniors and health workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2022 02:21 PM

2nd booster shot for seniors and health workers

Senior Marikina City residents receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Thursday. Health workers and senior citizens were recently allowed by the Department of Health to get a second booster amid the new variants of COVID-19, given they have received the first booster at least 4 months prior. 

 

Read More:  COVID19   vaccine   COVID19 vaccine   2nd booster shot   Marikina   senior citizen  