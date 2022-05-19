2nd booster shot for seniors and health workers

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 2nd booster shots for seniors and health workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Senior Marikina City residents receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Thursday. Health workers and senior citizens were recently allowed by the Department of Health to get a second booster amid the new variants of COVID-19, given they have received the first booster at least 4 months prior.