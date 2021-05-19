Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marikina holds symbolic vaccination for education frontliners Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2021 03:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on Wednesday. Economic and government frontline workers (category A4), which include those in the education sector, and indigents (A5) will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine after the month of May as approved by the cabinet. COVID-19 vaccination for essential workers to start 'after' May' - Galvez Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus educational frontliner Marikina symbolic vaccination multimedia multimedia /news/05/19/21/yugoslavian-na-wanted-sa-trafficking-noong-2010-sa-pampanga-tiklo-sa-cebu/news/05/19/21/team-kabang-ipagpapatuloy-ang-legacy-ng-namatay-na-hero-dog/video/news/05/19/21/metro-manila-covid-vaccine-how-many/entertainment/05/19/21/camille-prats-is-excited-to-show-pulubi-at-ang-prinsesa-to-her-kids/overseas/05/19/21/indian-navy-searches-for-77-missing-from-barge-sunk-by-cyclone