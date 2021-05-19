MULTIMEDIA

Marikina holds symbolic vaccination for education frontliners

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on Wednesday. Economic and government frontline workers (category A4), which include those in the education sector, and indigents (A5) will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine after the month of May as approved by the cabinet.