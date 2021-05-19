MULTIMEDIA

'Justice for Joseph Canlas'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Farmers and farmers’ rights advocates picket in front of the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday, as representatives of the family of peasant leader Joseph Canlas file administrative and criminal charges against personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Angeles City District Jail. Canlas died due to COVID-19 last May 11 while in detention on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.



