Drive-thru vaccination in Borongan

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

A health worker administers AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site along Baybay Boulevard in Borongan, Eastern Samar on Wednesday. Around 14,000 residents have been inoculated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,000 residents who have completed both doses in Eastern Samar according to the Provincial Health Office.

