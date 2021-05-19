Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Drive-thru vaccination in Borongan

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 01:10 PM

Drive-thru vaccination in Borongan

A health worker administers AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site along Baybay Boulevard in Borongan, Eastern Samar on Wednesday. Around 14,000 residents have been inoculated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,000 residents who have completed both doses in Eastern Samar according to the Provincial Health Office.
 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   Borongan   Eastern Samar   multimedia   multimedia photos  