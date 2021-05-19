Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

‘Trabaho ang kailangan, hindi tanggalan’

Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 11:48 AM

‘Trabaho ang kailangan, hindi tanggalan’

A police officer monitors workers staging a protest against alleged massive layoff in front of the Alaska Milk-San Pedro Laguna plant on Wednesday. The workers’ union questioned the company’s planned reorganization that would allegedly leave 200 workers jobless amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  Alaska Milk corporation   layoff   Alaska Laguna San Pedro Plant   multimedia   multimedia photo  