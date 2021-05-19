MULTIMEDIA

‘Trabaho ang kailangan, hindi tanggalan’

Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

A police officer monitors workers staging a protest against alleged massive layoff in front of the Alaska Milk-San Pedro Laguna plant on Wednesday. The workers’ union questioned the company’s planned reorganization that would allegedly leave 200 workers jobless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.