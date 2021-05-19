Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘Trabaho ang kailangan, hindi tanggalan’ Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2021 11:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A police officer monitors workers staging a protest against alleged massive layoff in front of the Alaska Milk-San Pedro Laguna plant on Wednesday. The workers’ union questioned the company’s planned reorganization that would allegedly leave 200 workers jobless amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Alaska Milk corporation layoff Alaska Laguna San Pedro Plant multimedia multimedia photo /news/05/19/21/ncr-8-other-areas-seen-to-attain-covid-19-herd-immunity-in-november-doh/entertainment/05/19/21/iqiyi-unveils-upcoming-chinese-korean-dramas/business/05/19/21/worlds-biggest-vaccine-maker-in-india-hopes-to-export-shots-by-yearend/sports/05/19/21/young-cyclist-patrick-coo-hopeful-of-olympic-qualification/life/05/19/21/adapting-to-pandemic-ph-distributor-of-kitchen-appliances-launches-virtual-showroom