Bistek pleads not guilty on graft charges
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 18 2023 12:45 PM
Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista emerges from the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Thursday, after his arraignment on graft and corruption charges filed against him and Quezon City Administrator Aldrin Junia by the Quezon City government. Bautista and Junia pleaded not guilty on charges involving them in the irregularities in the acquisition of the online occupation permitting and tracking system contract worth 32 million pesos.
