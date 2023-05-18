MULTIMEDIA

Bistek pleads not guilty on graft charges

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista emerges from the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Thursday, after his arraignment on graft and corruption charges filed against him and Quezon City Administrator Aldrin Junia by the Quezon City government. Bautista and Junia pleaded not guilty on charges involving them in the irregularities in the acquisition of the online occupation permitting and tracking system contract worth 32 million pesos.