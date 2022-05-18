Winning senatorial candidates officially proclaimed

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022: Winning senatorial candidates proclaimed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The 12 winning senatorial candidates pose for photos during their proclamation at the PICC in Pasay City on Wednesday. Proclaimed by the Commission on Elections sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, the new set of legislators, mostly re-electionist and with some newcomers, will start their term on June 30 and will end on June 30, 2028.