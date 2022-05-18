Winning senatorial candidates officially proclaimed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Halalan 2022: Winning senatorial candidates proclaimed Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 18 2022 06:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The 12 winning senatorial candidates pose for photos during their proclamation at the PICC in Pasay City on Wednesday. Proclaimed by the Commission on Elections sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, the new set of legislators, mostly re-electionist and with some newcomers, will start their term on June 30 and will end on June 30, 2028. Halalan 2022: Comelec officially proclaims 12 newly elected senators Read More: Halalan 2022 senators senators proclamation proclamation Comelec National Board of Canvassers winning senators senatorial candidates senatorial race 19th Congress 19th Congress senators eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 /entertainment/05/18/22/bakit-walang-baby-picture-si-madam-inutz/video/news/05/18/22/who-omicron-sublineages-maaaring-magdulot-ng-malalang-sakit/entertainment/05/18/22/the-juans-zack-tabudlo-join-tugatog-concert-lineup/video/news/05/18/22/toots-ople-wala-pang-desisyon-sa-alok-na-maging-dmw-secretary/news/05/18/22/as-term-nears-end-duterte-thanks-those-who-believed-in-him