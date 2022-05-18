Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022: Winning senatorial candidates proclaimed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2022 06:45 PM

Winning senatorial candidates officially proclaimed

The 12 winning senatorial candidates pose for photos during their proclamation at the PICC in Pasay City on Wednesday. Proclaimed by the Commission on Elections sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, the new set of legislators, mostly re-electionist and with some newcomers, will start their term on June 30 and will end on June 30, 2028. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   senators   senators proclamation   proclamation   Comelec   National Board of Canvassers   winning senators   senatorial candidates   senatorial race   19th Congress   19th Congress senators   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   elections 2022   Philippine elections   Philippine elections 2022  