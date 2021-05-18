MULTIMEDIA

Manileños line up for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

A long line of Manileños are waiting to be vaccinated at the Manila Prince Hotel along San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila on Tuesday. Thousands of residents queued as the city of Manila administered its first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for medical frontliners, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.