Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manileños line up for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2021 11:38 AM

Manileños line up for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A long line of Manileños are waiting to be vaccinated at the Manila Prince Hotel along San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila on Tuesday. Thousands of residents queued as the city of Manila administered its first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for medical frontliners, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine   Manila Prince Hotel   City of Manila   multimedia   multimedia photos  