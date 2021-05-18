Home > News MULTIMEDIA Firefighter-nurses deployed for Metro Manila's COVID-19 response George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 18 2021 02:46 PM | Updated as of May 18 2021 03:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighter-nurses of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in formation during a send-off ceremony inside the BFP Headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The 63 registered nurses underwent various medical response trainings, aside from their standard firefighting and disaster response training, prior to their deployment to different hospitals and COVID-19 facilities in Metro Manila starting today. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Bureau of Fire Protection Firefighter-nurse NCR multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/05/18/21/pgh-tumatanggap-na-muli-ng-covid-19-patients/business/05/18/21/dmci-slow-recovery-slow-vaccine-rollout/news/05/18/21/duterte-gag-order-china-lorenzana-sea-task-force/news/05/18/21/higit-p3-m-na-party-drugs-na-itinago-sa-mga-sachet-ng-kape-nasabat-sa-naia/entertainment/05/18/21/restored-ang-pulubi-at-ang-prinsesa-all-set-for-digital-premiere