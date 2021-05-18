MULTIMEDIA

Firefighter-nurses deployed for Metro Manila's COVID-19 response

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Firefighter-nurses of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in formation during a send-off ceremony inside the BFP Headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The 63 registered nurses underwent various medical response trainings, aside from their standard firefighting and disaster response training, prior to their deployment to different hospitals and COVID-19 facilities in Metro Manila starting today.

