COVID-19 vaccination under the bridge
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 18 2021 06:47 PM
Residents of Montalban, Rizal receive their dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site under a bridge on Tuesday, complementing the local government's vaccination drive in villages.
President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped speech aired Tuesday said he might impose another lockdown, this time "stricter," if coronavirus infections surge again due to more contagious COVID-19 variants and violations of health protocols after the country confirmed at least 12 cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant.
