MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination under the bridge

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents of Montalban, Rizal receive their dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site under a bridge on Tuesday, complementing the local government's vaccination drive in villages.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped speech aired Tuesday said he might impose another lockdown, this time "stricter," if coronavirus infections surge again due to more contagious COVID-19 variants and violations of health protocols after the country confirmed at least 12 cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant.