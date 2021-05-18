Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 inoculation at home for seniors and those with comorbities continue

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at May 18 2021 09:18 PM

COVID-19 inoculation at home for seniors and those with comorbities continue

A health worker prepares to inoculate an elderly woman with Parkinson's disease, using Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine at her home in Manila on Tuesday. Health authorities announced on the same day an additional 4,487 COVID-19 cases in the country, the lowest in 2 months, raising the country’s total to more than 1.154 million.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   SInovac   home service vaccine   Manila   multimedia   multimedia photos  