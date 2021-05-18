MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 inoculation at home for seniors and those with comorbities continue

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A health worker prepares to inoculate an elderly woman with Parkinson's disease, using Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine at her home in Manila on Tuesday. Health authorities announced on the same day an additional 4,487 COVID-19 cases in the country, the lowest in 2 months, raising the country’s total to more than 1.154 million.