SAF in action

PNP-SAF celebrates 40th anniversary

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

SAF commandos in action during a skill demonstration as part of the Special Action Force (SAF) 40th anniversary celebration at the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) Parade Grounds in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, on Wednesday. PNP's Special Action Force celebrates its 40th anniversary with the theme "Excellence and Professionalism in Serving God, Country, and People."