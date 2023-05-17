NAIA flight resumption after maintenance work

MULTIMEDIA

NAIA resumes flights after maintenance work

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Travelers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to take their respective flights, after the momentary shutdown of the Philippine airspace due to maintenance work, on Wednesday. Flights at the Manila airport resumed on Wednesday after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines replaced the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units at its air traffic management center from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.