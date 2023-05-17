NAIA flight resumption after maintenance work

Home > News MULTIMEDIA NAIA resumes flights after maintenance work Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2023 02:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Travelers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to take their respective flights, after the momentary shutdown of the Philippine airspace due to maintenance work, on Wednesday. Flights at the Manila airport resumed on Wednesday after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines replaced the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units at its air traffic management center from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Read More: Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 Civil Aviation Authority uninterruptible power supply (UPS flight resumption /sports/05/17/23/filipinas-set-to-learn-group-for-2nd-round-of-olympic-qualifiers/overseas/05/17/23/kim-jong-un-inspects-north-koreas-first-spy-satellite/entertainment/05/17/23/arjo-ataydes-topakk-to-be-screened-at-cannes/video/news/05/17/23/service-fee-sa-paggamit-ng-portal-ng-lto-kinuwestiyon/life/05/17/23/look-anne-curtis-poses-with-dakota-johnson-at-gucci-fashion-show