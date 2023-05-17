Japan urged to lead G7 countries to go fossil-free

MULTIMEDIA
Climate activists urge Japan to take leadership, end financing of fossil fuel
Leo M. Sabangan II, 350 Pilipinas/handout
Posted at May 17 2023 04:33 PM
Climate activists inflate a giant Doraemon mascot, a famous Japanese anime character, during a protest outside the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Wednesday, challenging Japan to go fossil-free. The group urged Japan, who is set to host the Group of 7 leaders’ summit on May 19-21, to show bold and ambitious leadership by ending financing of coal and other fossil fuels and champion renewable energy to help address the climate crisis.
- /life/05/17/23/city-of-dreams-opens-in-house-coffee-shop-roastery
- /news/05/17/23/ph-vietnam-agree-to-work-on-south-china-sea-code-of-conduct
- /sports/05/17/23/after-sea-games-gold-vanessa-sarno-eyes-olympic-berth
- /business/05/17/23/some-money-withdrawn-in-gcash-fraud-bsp
- /entertainment/05/17/23/bgyos-gelo-rivera-stars-in-maris-racals-new-music-video