Climate activists urge Japan to take leadership, end financing of fossil fuel

Leo M. Sabangan II, 350 Pilipinas/handout

Posted at May 17 2023 04:33 PM

Japan urged to lead G7 countries to go fossil-free

Climate activists inflate a giant Doraemon mascot, a famous Japanese anime character, during a protest outside the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Wednesday, challenging Japan to go fossil-free. The group urged Japan, who is set to host the Group of 7 leaders’ summit on May 19-21, to show bold and ambitious leadership by ending financing of coal and other fossil fuels and champion renewable energy to help address the climate crisis.

