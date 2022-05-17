Home  >  News

Securing Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass at the Senate

Senate PRIB

Posted at May 17 2022 05:07 PM

Senate receives 81.5 percent of 173 COCs in Halalan 2022

A Senate personnel secures ballot boxes containing Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass transmitted to the upper chamber of Congress, on Tuesday. A total of 141 COCs for President and Vice President or 81.50 percent of the 173 expected to be transmitted to the Senate have been delivered as of 7 a.m. The COCs and Election Returns (Ers) will then be transferred to the House of Representatives before May 24 for a joint session to canvass the votes for the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections.

