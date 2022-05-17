Senate receives 81.5 percent of 173 COCs in Halalan 2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Securing Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass at the Senate Senate PRIB Posted at May 17 2022 05:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Senate personnel secures ballot boxes containing Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass transmitted to the upper chamber of Congress, on Tuesday. A total of 141 COCs for President and Vice President or 81.50 percent of the 173 expected to be transmitted to the Senate have been delivered as of 7 a.m. The COCs and Election Returns (Ers) will then be transferred to the House of Representatives before May 24 for a joint session to canvass the votes for the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections. Comelec: #Halalan2022 voter turnout at around 80 percent Congress may proclaim new president, VP by May 27-28 Read More: Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass Senate of the Philippines election returns COC COCs ER ERs Senate Congress eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 National Board of Canvassers Philippine elections /news/05/17/22/duterte-oks-law-extending-license-to-carry-firearms/sports/05/17/22/sports-officials-optimistic-of-podium-finish-for-team-ph/news/05/17/22/incoming-senate-sees-possible-new-minority-faces/spotlight/05/17/22/scholar-eyes-risk-as-ph-eases-foreign-business-ownership/news/05/17/22/2-chinese-na-sangkot-sa-pagdukot-sa-isang-vietnamese-arestado-sa-pampanga