Add'l P3,000 for teachers’ extra hours of election duty pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec urged to compensate teachers for extra hours of election duty

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A teacher from Aurora Quezon Elementary School shows her pupils how to read a clock during a face-to-face class on Tuesday, a week after many schools were used as voting centers during the national election. The Department of Education urged the Commission on Election to compensate teaching personnel who rendered extra hours on election day with an additional pay of P3,000.