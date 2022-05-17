Add'l P3,000 for teachers’ extra hours of election duty pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec urged to compensate teachers for extra hours of election duty ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2022 03:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A teacher from Aurora Quezon Elementary School shows her pupils how to read a clock during a face-to-face class on Tuesday, a week after many schools were used as voting centers during the national election. The Department of Education urged the Commission on Election to compensate teaching personnel who rendered extra hours on election day with an additional pay of P3,000. Dagdag-kompensasyon para sa poll workers aprubado ng Comelec Read More: DepEd Comelec Aurora Quezon Elementary School Halalan Halalan 2022 eleksyon election workers eleksyon 2022 poll workers electoral board teachers compensation election duty /sports/05/17/22/la-salles-jazareno-still-striving-for-higher-standard/news/05/17/22/marcos-camp-offers-cabinet-posts-to-laguesma-ople/entertainment/05/17/22/gameboys-season-2-to-stream-on-ktx-starting-may-22/news/05/17/22/us-says-ready-to-work-with-marcos-administration/sports/05/17/22/sea-games-ph-assured-of-gold-silver-in-mens-9-ball