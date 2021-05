MULTIMEDIA

Seeking subsidies amid COVID crunch

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City Monday, urging lawmakers to prioritize "ayuda bills" or proposals granting economic assistance to Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over charter change. The protesters call for P10,000 cash assistance for every Filipino family, a P100 daily wage subsidy for workers, P15,000 production subsidy for farmers and other food producers, and subsidies under the education, medical, OFW, and Micro, small and medium enterprises sectors.