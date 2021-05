MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Sacred Heart parish

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health workers administer Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church in Kamuning, Quezon City on Monday. The parish opened its door to support Quezon City’s COVID-19 vaccine augmentation roll-out to speed up inoculation of residents against COVID-19.