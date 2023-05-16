MULTIMEDIA

Fishing boat catches fire in Cuyo, Palawan

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Eastern Palawan

Members of Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan, Cuyo Municipal Police Station and fishermen from Frabelle Fishing Corporation put out a fire at the burning FV Victor 89 of the waters off Imalaguan Island, Barangay San Carlos, Cuyo, Palawan on Monday. Oil spill booms were deployed in the area after the boat sank hours after the fire was declared under control.