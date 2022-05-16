PCG to join marine pollution training in Indonesia

Home  >  News

PCG non-officers set off for marine pollution training in Indonesia

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 04:50 PM

Philippine Coast Guard non-officers prepare to board the PCG Vessels, including the new BRP Teresa Magbanua, during a send-off ceremony in Manila on Monday. The PCG will join the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022 in Makassar, Indonesia with representatives from Japan and Indonesia to assess the oil spill capabilities of the three countries. 

