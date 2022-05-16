PCG to join marine pollution training in Indonesia

MULTIMEDIA

PCG non-officers set off for marine pollution training in Indonesia

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Coast Guard non-officers prepare to board the PCG Vessels, including the new BRP Teresa Magbanua, during a send-off ceremony in Manila on Monday. The PCG will join the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022 in Makassar, Indonesia with representatives from Japan and Indonesia to assess the oil spill capabilities of the three countries.