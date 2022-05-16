PCG to join marine pollution training in Indonesia

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PCG non-officers set off for marine pollution training in Indonesia Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2022 04:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard non-officers prepare to board the PCG Vessels, including the new BRP Teresa Magbanua, during a send-off ceremony in Manila on Monday. The PCG will join the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022 in Makassar, Indonesia with representatives from Japan and Indonesia to assess the oil spill capabilities of the three countries. Read More: Philippine Coast Guard PCG Vessels BRP Teresa Magbanua Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022 Indonesia Regional Marine Pollution Exercise marine pollution marine pollution exercise coast guard coast guard training oil spill /entertainment/05/16/22/red-velvet-bgyo-bini-team-up-for-benefit-concert/news/05/16/22/american-dies-in-paragliding-accident-in-cebu/news/05/16/22/sources-zubiri-gaining-ground-in-senate-presidency-bid/news/05/16/22/bagong-subvariant-maaaring-palitan-ang-stealth-omicron-eksperto/overseas/05/16/22/us-in-mourning-outrage-after-racist-mass-shooting