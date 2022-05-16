Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Mandaluyong police guard the headquarters of presumptive Pres. Marcos

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 06:36 PM

Local police secure Marcos' headquarters

Police officers secure the campaign headquarters of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Supporters of Marcos have been visiting the area for a chance to meet him.

