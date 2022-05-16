Local police secure Marcos' headquarters

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mandaluyong police guard the headquarters of presumptive Pres. Marcos Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2022 06:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police officers secure the campaign headquarters of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Supporters of Marcos have been visiting the area for a chance to meet him. 'Hindi namin kayo bibiguin,' Marcos Jr. vows to Filipinos Triumphant Marcos faces high expectations from Philippines poor Read More: BBM Headquarters Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Mandaluyong Bongbong Marcos Marcos BBM /sports/05/16/22/sea-games-gilas-bucks-shaky-start-slips-past-thailand/news/05/16/22/sara-rotc-push-nothing-to-do-with-planned-appointment-to-deped/news/05/16/22/comelec-yet-to-receive-substitution-docs-for-p3pwd-party-list/life/05/16/22/look-details-of-ph-teams-agila-barong-in-sea-games/entertainment/05/16/22/arthur-nery-to-stage-solo-concert-in-july