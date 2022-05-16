DOLE approves wage hike in NCR and W. Visayas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Wage hike for minimum earners in NCR and Wester Visayas ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2022 03:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting an image of a worker, in Paco, Manila on Monday. The Labor Department approved the P33 daily wage for minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region, and P55-110 or higher in the Western Visayas (Region 6). DOLE: NCR wage board grants P33 pay hike for minimum earners Dagdag sa sahod, kulang pa rin ayon sa ilang minimum wage earner sa NCR Read More: DOLE minimum wage hike Western Visayas NCR taas sahod National Capital Region wage hike taas sahod salary increase minimum wage earners labor work work pay /entertainment/05/16/22/olivia-rodrigo-brings-home-7-awards-at-billboard-awards/business/05/16/22/puregold-net-income-at-p215-billion-in-q1/news/05/16/22/govt-workers-to-get-night-shift-pay-under-new-law/news/05/16/22/lolo-patay-3-sugatan-sa-hit-and-run-sa-aklan/business/05/16/22/emperador-eyes-global-expansion-hikes-capex-to-p3-b