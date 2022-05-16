Home  >  News

Wage hike for minimum earners in NCR and Wester Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 03:27 PM

DOLE approves wage hike in NCR and W. Visayas

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting an image of a worker, in Paco, Manila on Monday. The Labor Department approved the P33 daily wage for minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region, and P55-110 or higher in the Western Visayas (Region 6). 

