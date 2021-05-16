Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the outdoors amid GCQ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2021 09:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People exercise along University Avenue in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Sunday as the NCR plus returns to general community quarantine with higher restrictions. Non-contact sports held outdoors are allowed under the IATF guidelines amid the GCQWHR. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus genera community quarantine with heightened restrictions biking non-contact sports GCQHR UP Diliman /sports/05/16/21/football-north-korea-pull-out-of-world-cup-qualifiers/entertainment/05/16/21/look-eula-valdez-rides-a-big-bike-on-the-highway/news/05/16/21/military-kills-3-alleged-members-of-abu-sayyaf-in-basilan/video/entertainment/05/16/21/feel-good-pilipinas-hatid-ang-nakakaindak-na-tugtog-good-vibes/video/life/05/16/21/community-pantries-naging-inspirasyon-ng-mga-kanta