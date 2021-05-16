Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the outdoors amid GCQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2021 09:49 PM

Enjoying the outdoors amid GCQ

People exercise along University Avenue in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Sunday as the NCR plus returns to general community quarantine with higher restrictions. Non-contact sports held outdoors are allowed under the IATF guidelines amid the GCQWHR. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   genera community quarantine with heightened restrictions   biking   non-contact sports   GCQHR   UP Diliman  