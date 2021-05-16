MULTIMEDIA

Baclaran Church opens Jubilee door

ABS-CBN News

Diocese of Parañaque Bishop Jesse Mercado opens the Jubilee door of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parañaque on Sunday as the Philippine Catholic Church marks 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. Pope Francis, through a decree issued by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) last February 25, granted plenary indulgence to Catholic faithful visiting any of the designated 537 Jubilee churches until April 22, 2022.