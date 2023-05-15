Home  >  News

Oroquieta fire displaces 1,200 people

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2023 05:21 PM

Residents stay at a makeshift shelter along the street after a massive fire hit a residential area along Oroquieta Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Monday. Around 1,200 individuals were displaced after the fire, which reached the 4th alarm and destroyed 400 houses, according to Bureau of Fire estimates. 

