Marcos renews Malampaya contract

Malampaya contract extended for 15 years

Rey Baniquet, PNA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. checks a replica of the Malampaya gas field from Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Chairperson Enrique Razon Jr. during the renewal agreement signing for the Malampaya Service Contract No. 38 (SC 38) at the Malacañang Presidents Hall on Monday. The 25-year production contract, which expires on Feb. 22, 2024, was renewed for 15 years or until Feb. 22, 2039.