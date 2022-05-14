PPCRV parallel count continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Checking the count George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 14 2022 05:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers continue to participate in the parallel counting of election returns (ERs) under the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in Manila on Saturday. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the total number of ERs received was 52,066 out of 107,785 or 48.31%. Read More: Halalan 2022 PPCRV parallel count elections Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting election returns /overseas/05/14/22/thousands-expected-to-rally-across-us-for-abortion-rights/sports/05/14/22/sea-games-agatha-wong-gets-dethroned-in-taijiquan/sports/05/14/22/sea-games-thailand-overwhelms-ph-in-womens-volleyball/spotlight/05/14/22/what-fueled-us-baby-formula-shortage/sports/05/14/22/sea-games-no-medal-for-sibols-wild-rift-mens-team