Checking the count

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2022 05:49 PM

PPCRV parallel count continues

Volunteers continue to participate in the parallel counting of election returns (ERs) under the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in Manila on Saturday. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the total number of ERs received was 52,066 out of 107,785 or 48.31%. 

