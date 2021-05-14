MULTIMEDIA

Rebuilding after the blaze

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Men carry building materials as they rebuild their houses in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City on Friday. A fire that reached the 2nd alarm gutted houses of at least 119 families last April 27 at a residential compound in the area with the damage reaching an estimated P1.3 million.