Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rebuilding after the blaze George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 14 2021 10:41 PM Men carry building materials as they rebuild their houses in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City on Friday. A fire that reached the 2nd alarm gutted houses of at least 119 families last April 27 at a residential compound in the area with the damage reaching an estimated P1.3 million.