VP Leni Robredo thanks supporters

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 10:55 PM

Robredo thanks supporters

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters during a thanksgiving program at the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on Friday. Robredo in her thanksgiving speech announced that the Angat Buhay program of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) will be turned into a non-government organization. 

