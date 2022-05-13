Home > News MULTIMEDIA VP Leni Robredo thanks supporters Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 13 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters during a thanksgiving program at the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on Friday. Robredo in her thanksgiving speech announced that the Angat Buhay program of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) will be turned into a non-government organization. Robredo announces launch of Angat Buhay NGO in July Read More: Halalan 2022 Leni Kiko thanksgiving Leni Robreo Ateneo de Manila Angat Buhay NGO /video/news/05/13/22/ex-bodyguard-recants-allegations-vs-de-lima/entertainment/05/13/22/kathniel-is-back-2g2bt-premieres-on-netflix/sports/05/13/22/ricci-rivero-proud-to-start-end-uaap-career-with-title/entertainment/05/13/22/what-andrea-brillantes-told-ricci-rivero-before-game-3/overseas/05/13/22/thousands-mourn-at-jerusalem-funeral-for-slain-journalist