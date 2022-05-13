Detoxifying after election

MULTIMEDIA

Detoxifying schools after election

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Members of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office disinfect a classroom that served as a polling precinct in Tondo High School in Moriones, Tondo, Manila on Friday. Activities have now shifted to the canvassing of votes of the Commission on Elections at the PICC tent.