Detoxifying schools after election

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 01:48 PM

Detoxifying after election

Members of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office disinfect a classroom that served as a polling precinct in Tondo High School in Moriones, Tondo, Manila on Friday. Activities have now shifted to the canvassing of votes of the Commission on Elections at the PICC tent.

