Anti-Marcos protesters troop to Comelec canvassing site

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 02:18 PM

A nun prepares to speak as activists gather in front of a police barricade to hold a protest near the Commission on Elections (Comelec) canvassing site at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City on Friday. The protesters questioned the results of the May 9 elections in light of alleged widespread vote-buying, disenfranchisement, and disinformation. 

