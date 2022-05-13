MULTIMEDIA

Anti-Marcos protesters troop to Comelec canvassing site

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A nun prepares to speak as activists gather in front of a police barricade to hold a protest near the Commission on Elections (Comelec) canvassing site at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City on Friday. The protesters questioned the results of the May 9 elections in light of alleged widespread vote-buying, disenfranchisement, and disinformation.

