Home > News MULTIMEDIA Waiting to get vaxxed Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 13 2021 01:37 PM Medical frontliners wait in line to get a number as they hope to get their Covid-19 vaccine at the Sta Ana Hospital in Manila on Thursday. Manila will administer its first dose of Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to medical frontliners in the city, while vaccination drive for senior citizens (category A2) will be done simultaneously in 18 vaccination sites around the city. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Sta. Ana Hospital Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine multimedia multimedia photos