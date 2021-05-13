MULTIMEDIA

Sharing food after Ramadan

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An Imam offers dates to fellow Muslims after performing Salat al-Eid prayer during the Eid al Fitr or “the festival of breaking the fast” at the Blue Mosque in Maharlika, Taguig City on Thursday. Muslims traditionally share a celebratory meal, the first daytime meal after a month of fasting, with family members to mark the end of Ramadan.