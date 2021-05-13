MULTIMEDIA
Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Fitr in Manila
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 13 2021 09:40 AM
Filipino Muslims take photos as they exit the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo after morning prayers as they mark Eid’l Fitr, the end of Ramadan on Thursday. Eid’l Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” is one of the most celebrated Islam festivals all over the world.
- /news/05/13/21/anti-terrorism-council-cpp-npa-terror-list-terrorists
- /sports/05/13/21/golf-jason-day-wont-play-us-open-qualifier-if-not-in-field
- /business/05/13/21/facebook-cryptocurrency-diem-us-stablecoin
- /news/05/13/21/philhealth-told-if-you-have-proof-file-raps-vs-facilities-with-fraudulent-claims
- /sports/05/13/21/anderson-silva-i-think-mma-for-me-is-done