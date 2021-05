MULTIMEDIA

Ending Ramadan in prayers

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of Filipino Muslims join the morning prayer outside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Manila in celebration of Eid’l Fitr on Thursday. Millions of Muslims around the world broke their month-long fast, which was observed sunrise until sunset during Ramadan, or the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.