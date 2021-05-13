Home > News MULTIMEDIA A hug after a COVID-19 jab Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 13 2021 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman hugs her mother after the latter received her first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in España, Manila on Thursday. The Philippines on the same day logged its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 3 days at 6,385, raising the country's overall tally to nearly 1.125 million. PH records 6,385 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 1.125 million 1 percent of 7M: PH firms to get 70,000 Moderna vaccines by June - Razon Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine senior citizen AstraZeneca vaccine Ramon Magsaysay High School Manila /life/multimedia/video/05/13/21/fake-news-karen-davila-hindi-lilipat-ng-network/life/05/13/21/lets-all-unite-for-rabiya-samantha-bernardo-urges-ph-pageant-fans/overseas/05/13/21/malaysias-new-covid-19-cases-highest-in-3-months/video/news/05/13/21/iba-ibang-grupo-sang-ayong-luwagan-quarantine-restriction-ncr-plus/overseas/05/13/21/european-airlines-cancel-tel-aviv-flights-amid-escalating-conflict