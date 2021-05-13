MULTIMEDIA

A hug after a COVID-19 jab

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A woman hugs her mother after the latter received her first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in España, Manila on Thursday. The Philippines on the same day logged its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 3 days at 6,385, raising the country's overall tally to nearly 1.125 million.