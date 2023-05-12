MULTIMEDIA

Leila De Lima acquitted

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Former Senator Leila De Lima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on Friday, after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. De Lima's acquittal was handed down by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 after ex-Bureau of Corrections officer in charge Rafael Ragos retracted his claim that he delivered drug money to her in 2012.