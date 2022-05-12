MULTIMEDIA

Protesters camp out at Liwasang Bonifacio days after #Halalan2022

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Artists from various progressive groups and organizations work on a a mural as they continue to camp out at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Thursday as part of various activities including talks educating children and other bystanders on the terrors of martial law. The groups set up camp last May 10 after marching to the Commission Elections in Intramuros to express their dismay on the results of the national polls with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoying a commanding lead in the race to become the country's next president.