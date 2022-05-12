Home  >  News

More COCs arrive at PICC

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 11:30 AM

Inspecting COCs at PICC

Members of the reception custody and safekeeping group inspect sealed boxes containing certificates of canvass from Batanes at the Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday. 

