Inspecting COCs at PICC

Members of the reception custody and safekeeping group inspect sealed boxes containing certificates of canvass from Batanes at the Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday.

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 12 2022 11:30 AM

Halalan 2022
National Board of Canvassers
Comelec
Reception Custody and Safekeeping Group