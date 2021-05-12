Home  >  News

Pfizer vaccines reach San Juan residents

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 01:41 PM

A resident gets inoculated with the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Wednesday. San Juan received 11,700 doses of Pfizer vaccine as part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX facility donation which will be administered to 5,850 San Juaneños, prioritizing medical frontliners (A1), senior citizens (A2) and residents with comorbidities (A3)

