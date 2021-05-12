MULTIMEDIA

Violating COVID-19 protocols? Pay your fine

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Quezon City Task Force Disiplina and the Philippine National Police gather residents caught violating basic health protocols at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds in Quezon City on Wednesday. Residents were given face mask, face shields and were issued ticket fines ranging from 300 pesos to 1000 pesos depending on the number of offenses committed.