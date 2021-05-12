Home > News MULTIMEDIA Makati residents receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 12 2021 04:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker administers the Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech to a resident of Makati inside the Makati Medical Center on Wednesday. The city government of Makati received 5,000 doses of the product, and targets to use it initially on 500 people belonging to A1 (health workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories. Makati begins use of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants in Japan: study Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech Makati Makati Medical Center multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/12/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-may122021/news/05/12/21/lumad-leader-sugatan-sa-pamamaril-sa-davao-city/overseas/05/12/21/indonesia-study-finds-chinas-sinovac-covid-19-vaccine-highly-effective-in-health-workers/sports/05/12/21/volleyball-pnvf-alyssa-valdez-jia-morado-national-team-pool/life/05/12/21/former-winners-lead-all-women-miss-universe-selection-committee