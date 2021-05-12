MULTIMEDIA

Makati residents receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker administers the Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech to a resident of Makati inside the Makati Medical Center on Wednesday. The city government of Makati received 5,000 doses of the product, and targets to use it initially on 500 people belonging to A1 (health workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories.