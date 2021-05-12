Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 02:14 PM

Nurses receive appreciation through a "nurses' pantry" at St. Luke's Medical Center - Global City in Taguig on Wednesday. The nurses received gift packs consisting of food, apparel, and self-care products in celebration of International Nurses Week. 

